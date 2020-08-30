HMD Global is expected to unveil its affordable smartphone, the Nokia 3.4 (codenamed 'Doctor Strange') on September 3. In the latest development, tipster Hikari Calyx has released the renders of the upcoming device. As for the highlights, it will come with a punch-hole display and a circular triple rear camera setup. Moreover, it will draw power from a Snapdragon "Bengal" processor. Here's our roundup.

As per the renders, Nokia 3.4 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a circular triple-camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The smartphone will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. There will also be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 3.4 should house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling is likely. Both the front as well as the rear camera should be able to record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

As per a Geekbench listing, Nokia 3.4 should draw power from a Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W standard-charging support. It should offer support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

