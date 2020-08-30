Chinese smartphone maker Realme is planning to launch its budget-range handset, the Realme 7 in India, on September 3. In the latest development, a series of spy shots taken from a now-removed unboxing video, has revealed the device's design and specifications. As per the images, it will sport a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera setup, and a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Design and display Realme 7: At the glance

The Realme 7 will have a plastic body and a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cutout. On the rear, there will be a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is likely to get a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it should pack a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone should come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary Quad Bayer sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and another 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there should be a single 16MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 should draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charging support. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?