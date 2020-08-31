If you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone in India, you are certainly spoilt for choices. Over the past few weeks, several capable-yet-affordable handsets have been launched in the country, offering new designs, versatile cameras, bigger batteries, and faster processors. But which one is right for you? Well, here are our latest favorites that check almost all the right boxes. Take a look!

Option #1 Redmi 9: Price starts at Rs. 8,999

The newly-launched Redmi 9 sports a familiar waterdrop notch design and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Option #2 Motorola Moto G9: Priced at Rs. 11,499

Motorola's Moto G9 has a waterdrop-like notch on the forehead, triple cameras as well as a fingerprint sensor on the rear side. The Android 10-based handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

The triple rear camera unit on the Moto G9 comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Option #3 Vivo Y20: Priced at Rs. 12,990

The Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Like the aforementioned rivals, it also offers a waterdrop notch design and a versatile rear camera module. At the heart, it has a Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

The Vivo Y20 offers a triple rear camera that includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Option #4 Nokia 5.3: Priced at Rs. 13,999

The Nokia 5.3 features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels on the top and bottom. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button, a quad rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset offers a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, a mid-tier Snapdragon 665 chipset, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

