Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi 9 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, it is a slightly tweaked version of Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia in June.