Last updated on Aug 31, 2020, 11:34 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's recently-launched Redmi 9 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it is a slightly tweaked version of Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia in June.
The Redmi 9 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange color options.
The Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Redmi 9 costs Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. On Amazon, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Debit Card, Kotak Bank Credit Card or HSBC Credit Card.
