Ahead of its unveiling on September 9, tipster Evan Blass has shared a labeled diagram of the upcoming Motorola RAZR 5G, revealing some of its key specifications and features. As per the image, the device will look similar to last year's model but with some noticeable changes including a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, upgraded cameras, and souped up internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 5G is expected to retain the design and display of its predecessor. It will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer panel for viewing notifications. It will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the leak, the Motorola RAZR 5G will offer a single 48MP rear camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, a 20MP snapper will be housed within the notch of the internal screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is likely to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 2,633mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?