Motorola's Moto G9 is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The budget-friendly smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Moto G9 comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G9: At a glance

The Moto G9 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?