Last updated on Aug 31, 2020, 02:17 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of mid-range smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M51 in Germany.
It comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, an octa-core processor, a quad rear camera setup, and a massive 7,000mAh battery which supports 25W fast-charging.
The handset is expected to arrive in India in the second week of September and is said to cost between Rs. 25,000-30,000.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Black and White color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor (possibly the Snapdragon 730), coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OneUI and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Germany, the Galaxy M51 is priced at €360 (approximately Rs. 31,500) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant and will go on sale starting September 11. In India, the handset is likely to be launched in mid-September at around Rs. 25,000.
