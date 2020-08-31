Xiaomi's Redmi K30 5G may be launched in India "soon," according to Pricebaba. The publication has not shared any timeline for the launch but stated that the handset will come with up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and will be offered in Frost White and Mist Purple color variants To recall, the Redmi K30 5G was launched in China in December.

Design and display Redmi K30 5G: At a glance

The Redmi K30 5G features an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out at the top right corner to accommodate the dual-lens selfie snapper. The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi K30 5G houses a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor for capturing depth details. For selfies and video calling, the pill-shaped setup includes a 20MP (f/2.2) main camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi K30 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. According to Pricebaba, the top-tier 8GB/256GB model may not arrive in India. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?