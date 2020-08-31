Samsung's upcoming S20 FE (aka S20 Fan Edition) is likely to be announced in October this year. In the latest development, DealNTech has leaked the pricing and color variants of the upcoming handset. According to the report, the S20 FE will cost CAD 1,148.65 (approximately Rs. 64,500) and come in shades of Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White and Orange. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal-plastic body, and an IP68 dust and water resistance. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (3x optical zoom) telephoto camera. On the front, a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

Depending on the market, the S20 FE will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?