Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch the new Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus models in its home country on September 3, the company has confirmed. According to the reports, both the handsets will come with a 5G ready MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, a waterdrop notch design, and a triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Huawei Enjoy 20

As per the leaks, the Huawei Enjoy 20 will feature a waterdrop notch design. It will bear a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Huawei Enjoy 20 to offer a 13MP triple rear camera

The Huawei Enjoy 20 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will pack an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Separately, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will offer a notch-less all-screen design. It will sport a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Information Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will have a pop selfie camera

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will bear a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will reportedly house an 8MP (f/2.0) pop-up camera selfie snapper.

Pricing What about the price?