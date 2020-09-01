Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 12:05 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch the new Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus models in its home country on September 3, the company has confirmed.
According to the reports, both the handsets will come with a 5G ready MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, a waterdrop notch design, and a triple rear camera setup.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the Huawei Enjoy 20 will feature a waterdrop notch design. It will bear a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it will pack an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Separately, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will offer a notch-less all-screen design. It will sport a 6.63-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, it will have a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.
The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will bear a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will reportedly house an 8MP (f/2.0) pop-up camera selfie snapper.
As per a leak, the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus will be priced between CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 13,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000), depending on the storage variant.
However, the official pricing and availability details of the handsets will be revealed at the launch event on September 3.
