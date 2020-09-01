Sony is all set to launch the Xperia 5 II (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 2) flagship phone on September 17. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared some marketing images which reveal the key features of the handset. Separately, the Xperia 5 II has been spotted on Geekbench where it scored 900 points in single-core tests and 3,323 points in multi-core performance.

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its result on Geekbench.

As per the leaks, the Sony Xperia 5 II will feature a premium metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, and an IP68 build quality. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera module. The handset is likely to sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will reportedly offer a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

