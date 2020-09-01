Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 11:30 am
Written byShubham Gupta
The recently-launched Nokia 5.3 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Nokia.com.
To recall, the handset was announced last month alongside the Nokia C3.
As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Nokia 5.3 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Charcoal and Cyan color options.
The Nokia 5.3 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Nokia 5.3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB/64GB model. It will be up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia India's website starting 12 pm today.
