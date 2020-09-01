The recently-launched Nokia 5.3 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Amazon and Nokia.com.

To recall, the handset was announced last month alongside the Nokia C3.

As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery.

