Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have gone on sale today via Amazon and Mi.com. To recall, both the smartphones were launched in March and have been available only through flash sales. As for the highlights, they offer a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a Full-HD screen. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max: At a glance

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. They have a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. They are offered in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front-facing camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a similar rear camera setup but with a 48MP main sensor. On the front, it offers a 16MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro series is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Max version offers 33W fast charging support while the regular model settles for 18W wired charging. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?