Lenovo has launched the new Tab Pro 11 as its "most powerful and premium consumer Android tablet" yet. It features a mid-tier Snapdragon 730G chipset, an OLED screen, up to 6GB of RAM, and promises 15-hours of battery life. Alongside the Tab Pro 11, the company has also introduced a Tab M10 HD Gen 2 model that is designed for kids. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: At a glance

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro looks almost identical to the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Tab S7 series, sporting flat edges, slim bezels, and an aluminum body. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup. The tablet bears an 11.5-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, HDR 10+ support, and Dolby Vision. It also packs four JBL speakers.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup which includes two 8MP cameras.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs an 8,600mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a Type-C Port.

Tablet for kids Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2

Separately, the Tab M10 HD Gen 2 is the first tablet to use the Kids Space feature from Google which provides access to teacher-approved games and books for free as well as videos from YouTube Kids. The tablet has a 10.1-inch HD+ (1280x800 pixels) LCD display, a MediaTek P22T chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information How much do the tablets cost?