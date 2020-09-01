Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Realme has launched the X7 and X7 Pro models in China. As for the key highlights, both the handsets come with a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity chipset, an AMOLED screen, a quad rear camera, and 65W fast-charging technology. In China, the X7 series will go on sale starting September 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display Realme X7 and X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 and X7 Pro feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a quad-camera setup. The X7 model sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display while the Pro version bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X7 and X7 Pro offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, they house a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, while the Realme X7 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the vanilla version packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Pro model gets a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets support 65W fast-charging technology.

Pricing How much do they cost?