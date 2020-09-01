Motorola has launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone in the US. Dubbed as the One 5G, the handset comes as a rebranded version of the Moto G 5G Plus that was announced in Europe in July. As for the highlights, the Motorola One 5G offers a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a Full-HD+ screen, a total of six cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Motorola One 5G: At a glance

The Moto One 5G features a plastic body with a dual punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in a single Oxford Blue color option.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola One 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. There is a ring-shaped flash around the primary sensor as well as a dual-LED flash unit. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola One 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability