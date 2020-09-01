POCO's recently-launched M2 Pro mid-ranger is now available via open sale in India. Interested customers can buy the handset anytime on Flipkart. To recall, it was launched in July and has been selling only through flash sales. As for the key highlights, the M2 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO M2 Pro offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the price?