POCO's recently-launched M2 Pro mid-ranger is now available via open sale in India. Interested customers can buy the handset anytime on Flipkart.
To recall, it was launched in July and has been selling only through flash sales.
As for the key highlights, the M2 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The POCO M2 Pro offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is available in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.
The POCO M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The POCO M2 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The POCO M2 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the top-tier 6GB/128GB configuration.
Lastly, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.
