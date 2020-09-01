Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 05:55 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung's rival to the much-hyped OnePlus Nord, the Galaxy M51, will be launched in India on September 10, the company has confirmed.
The specifications and features of the handset are no more a mystery since it has already gone official in Germany.
The Galaxy M51 comes with an octa-core processor, quad rear cameras, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Galaxy M51 features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a plastic body. It packs a quad-camera module on the back and a physical fingerprint scanner on the right side of the frame.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and is offered in Black and White color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Galaxy M51 draws power from an unnamed octa-core processor (possibly the Snapdragon 730), paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based One UI and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Germany, the Galaxy M51 is priced at €360 (approximately Rs. 31,500) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. However, in India, the handset will be priced between Rs. 25,000-30,000, according to a recent IANS report.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.