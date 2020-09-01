The flagship ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro, which were announced in Taiwan last week, have arrived in the European market. The duo will soon go on sale at a starting price of €699 (roughly Rs. 61,000). As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 5G-ready chipset, a motorized flip camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro: At a glance

The ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro sport an all-screen design achieved by adopting a rotating camera module that automatically flips to serve as a front camera. Both the handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. They also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZenFone 7 duo offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. This camera setup automatically flips to serve as a selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The ZenFone 7-series is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset whereas the Pro model gets the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset. In Europe, the former comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while the latter is available in 8GB/256GB configuration. Under the hood, the duo runs Android 10-based ZenUI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information How much do they cost?