Samsung has officially launched its most-powerful foldable smartphone yet, the Galaxy Z Fold2. It comes as a successor to the original Galaxy Fold that was announced last year. The Fold2 features a brand new design, up to five cameras, main screen with high refresh rate, and flagship-grade internals. The company has also thrown in a couple of nifty software features to enhance user experience.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: At a glance

The Fold2 retains the out-folding design of the original Fold but with a 'Hideaway Hinge' and an improved sweeper technology that uses nylon fibers to repel dust and debris. It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection, an edge-to-edge 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display, and a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Fold2 offers a triple rear-camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. A 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is present on the cover display and the main screen. The camera supports features like Capture View Mode for viewing recent shots and camera preview, simultaneously, and Auto framing that intelligently switches between different cameras.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset (possibly the Snapdragon 865+), paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast wired charging as well as wireless charging. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, dual-SIMs, and a Type-C port.

Software stuff Samsung has also introduced several features to enhance user experience

The Fold2 supports Galaxy Z Flip-like Flex mode with App Continuity to seamlessly switch between the cover screen and the main screen. It also supports Multi-Active Window feature that lets you view multiple files from the same app at the same time or run multiple apps simultaneously. With drag-and-drop feature, you can also drag text, images, screenshots, and documents from one app to another.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability