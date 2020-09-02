Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 12:20 am
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its range of affordable 5G phones, Realme has launched the new V3 model in China.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It will go on sale in China starting September 17. However, there is no official word on its international availability.
The Realme V3 features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display, and is offered in Blue and Silver color options.
The Realme V3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme V3 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme V3 costs CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,700) for the 6GB/64GB model, CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB/128GB variant, and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB/128GB configuration.
