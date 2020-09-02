-
After a bunch of teasers and leaks, Chinese tech giant ZTE has finally launched the world's first commercial smartphone with a selfie camera packed within the display.
However, apart from this headline feature, the Axon 20 5G turns out to be a fairly mid-range device. It comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, an OLED screen, and a 4,220mAh battery.
ZTE Axon 20 5G: At a glance
The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a metal-glass body with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge design that has been achieved by embedding the selfie camera in the display. On the rear, the gradient-finished glass panel packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The ZTE Axon 20 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) under-display snapper.
According to ZTE, the in-screen camera design has been achieved by using high transparency materials as well as optimized software algorithms.
Under the hood
The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
What about the price?
The ZTE Axon 20 5G starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 2,798 (approximately Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale in China starting September 10.