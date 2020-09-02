After a bunch of teasers and leaks, Chinese tech giant ZTE has finally launched the world's first commercial smartphone with a selfie camera packed within the display. However, apart from this headline feature, the Axon 20 5G turns out to be a fairly mid-range device. It comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, an OLED screen, and a 4,220mAh battery.

Design and display ZTE Axon 20 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a metal-glass body with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge design that has been achieved by embedding the selfie camera in the display. On the rear, the gradient-finished glass panel packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Axon 20 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) under-display snapper. According to ZTE, the in-screen camera design has been achieved by using high transparency materials as well as optimized software algorithms.

02 Sep 2020 Under the hood

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?