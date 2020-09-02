Working from home or not, email continues to be a key tool of communication for sharing project reports, updates, and other work-related messages. It is incredibly useful, but deep down, we all hate writing those long monotonous texts. We do it only because we have to. Now, to end this problem, there is a novel email assistant on the block. Here's more about it.

Tool Magic Email to write full-length emails

Officially dubbed Magic Email, the tool in question is a mobile and web add-on that uses artificial intelligence to write full-length emails from scratch. It requires just a one-line description of the subject as input and automatically gives out a complete, professional-looking email within seconds. So, no more wasting time on writing those long emails for day-to-day stuff at work or even home.

Working How to Magic Email works?

At the core of Magic Email lies GPT-3, an advanced language processing algorithm from OpenAI, the AI start-up co-founded by tech mogul Elon Musk. It uses a generative adversarial network (GAN) framework, which involves a set of neural networks competing against each other, to capture a certain pattern from a given excerpt and write an entire text (email, in this case) using it.

Training Generated emails appear hand-written

While we have not tested Magic Email, the results displayed by its creator, Samanyou Garg, are pretty impressive. It appears that the tool generates mails that look like those written by a human - grammatically correct and well-formatted. This accuracy can largely be attributed to GPT-3, which has been trained effectively on all of the text available on the internet or 500 billion words.

Twitter Post Here are some examples of Magic Email capabilities

Description: Invoice Ms Radha $1000 for my recent website design services. pic.twitter.com/zVqhx9Q2Y0 — Samanyou Garg (@SamanyouGarg) September 1, 2020

Feature #2 Plus, the tool can also summarize emails

Notably, along with writing emails for you, Magic Email can also do the job of summarizing them for you. So, if you have a long email from a colleague or customer, the tool will analyze it, extract key points, and give a summary to help you understand what the email is about - without requiring you to read everything mentioned in it.

Availability Not available for public use right now