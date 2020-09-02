TECNO has launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the Spark Go (2020), in India. As the name suggests, the handset is based on Google's Android Go platform, which is a lightweight OS built for smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM. The Spark Go (2020) comes with a waterdrop notch design, a Helio A20 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO Spark Go (2020): At a glance

The TECNO Spark Go (2020) has a waterdrop notch design with prominent bezels at the top and bottom, and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen, and is offered in shades of Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark Go (2020) houses a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark Go (2020) is backed by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The smartphone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the pricing and availability?