As the latest addition to its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A in India. It comes as the successor to the Redmi 8A that was announced in September last year.

The Redmi 9A has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all the sides. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature.

The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Further, it comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.