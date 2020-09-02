Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 04:19 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A in India. It comes as the successor to the Redmi 8A that was announced in September last year.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Redmi 9A has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all the sides. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Further, it comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue color options.
The Redmi 9A features a single 13MP (f/2.2) sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. This unit also offers support for Face Unlock.
The Redmi 9A draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi 9A costs Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB/32GB variant and Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB/32GB model. Lastly, the handset will go on sale starting September 4 at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com.
