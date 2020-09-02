Amid fresh provocation by Chinese in Ladakh, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned as many as 118 Chinese applications. The list of blocked apps includes Tencent's highly popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile as well as other services like APUS Launcher, Ludo World, ShareSave by Xiaomi, Baidu, Tencent Weiyun, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade, and ZAKZAK. Here are more details.

Reason Apps engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty of India

According to a statement from the Ministry, all 118 apps were engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of state and public order. It claimed that a number of complaints has been received from various sources that the apps stole and surreptitiously transmitted users' data to servers located outside the nation's boundaries.

Twitter Post Here is the complete list of banned apps

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Threat They could pose a threat to national security

This unauthorized transmission could lead to misuse of data and pose a threat to national security, the Ministry added. It said, "The compilation of these data, its mining, and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

Notices Notice sent for blocking the controversial apps

The Ministry noted that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has sent an exhaustive letter, recommending the blocking of these controversial applications as soon as possible. This move, it emphasized, would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users while ensuring the safety, security, and sovereignty of the Indian cyberspace.

Previous ban Over 100 apps were banned before