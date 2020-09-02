Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced the Galaxy A42 5G. It is touted to be the cheapest 5G handset from the company's stable, considering it will be positioned below the Galaxy A51 5G. Samsung has confirmed the design and some features of the handset, but did not reveal its full specifications. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: At a glance

According to the official renders, the Galaxy A42 5G will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad-camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung has not revealed the camera details of the Galaxy A42 5G. However, leaks suggest that the rear setup will include a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, a 20MP camera is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A42 5G will be powered by a 5G-enabled octa-core processor. However, the chipset's name is unclear at the moment. It will reportedly come with at least 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?