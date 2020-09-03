Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) as its latest budget-friendly Android tablet. It comes with a metallic body, a Full-HD+ screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset, quad speakers, and a solid 7,040mAh battery. However, the tech giant has not revealed any details regarding the pricing and availability of the tablet. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020): At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) features a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and prominent bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it has a single camera setup. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen and packs a total of four speakers for an immersive multimedia experience.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) offers a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Both the shooters are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor (possibly Snapdragon 662 chipset), coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. The tablet runs on Android 10 and houses a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?