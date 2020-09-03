Last updated on Sep 03, 2020, 11:49 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro in India.
Both the handsets come with an AMOLED display, a mid-tier processor, a quad rear setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Notably, the F17 Pro will go on sale starting September 7, while there is no confirmation about the availability date of the OPPO F17.
The OPPO F17 offers a waterdrop notch display with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen.
Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The handset will be available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange shades.
The OPPO F17 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
On the other hand, the OPPO F17 Pro features a pill-shaped cut-out for dual-selfie cameras with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.
At the heart, it packs a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charging.
It will be offered in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White color options.
The OPPO F17 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 16MP (f/2.4) and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
The OPPO F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB storage variant. It will go on sale in the country starting September 7; currently it is up for pre-orders. Meanwhile, there are no details about the pricing and availability of OPPO F17.
