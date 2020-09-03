Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO F17 and F17 Pro in India. Both the handsets come with an AMOLED display, a mid-tier processor, a quad rear setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Notably, the F17 Pro will go on sale starting September 7, while there is no confirmation about the availability date of the OPPO F17.

Phone #1 OPPO F17

The OPPO F17 offers a waterdrop notch display with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The handset will be available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange shades.

Information OPPO F17 has a 16MP quad rear camera

The OPPO F17 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 OPPO F17 Pro

On the other hand, the OPPO F17 Pro features a pill-shaped cut-out for dual-selfie cameras with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. At the heart, it packs a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charging. It will be offered in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White color options.

Camera OPPO F17 Pro flaunts a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO F17 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 16MP (f/2.4) and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Information What about the price?