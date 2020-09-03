Nubia's flagship smartphone, the Red Magic 5S has gone on sale in over 40 countries. The handset was launched in China in July, and was made available for pre-ordering last week. It can now be purchased in the US and Canada, all EU countries including UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 5S: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nubia Red Magic 5S features a metal-glass body with a conventional rectangular display and noticeable bezels. It houses 320Hz touch-sensitive shoulder buttons, a built-in cooling fan, triple cameras and an RGB light on the rear side. The handset sports a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information Nubia Red Magic 5S has a 64MP triple rear camera

The Nubia Red Magic 5S offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nubia Red Magic 5S draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support, and a silver-plated vapor cooling chamber. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?