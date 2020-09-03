As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India. Both the handsets come with a punch-hole display, a mid-tier processor, and a quad rear camera setup. The standard version will go on sale starting September 10, while the Pro model will be available from September 14.

Design and display Realme 7 and 7 Pro: At a glance

Both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro sport a punch-hole design. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup. The vanilla version sports a 6.5-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, while the Pro model bears the same screen but has a size of 6.4-inch. Further, the standard model comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the 7 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro flaunt a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, the Realme 7 houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper, while the 7 Pro features a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and the Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. Both the handsets are paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The vanilla model houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, while the Pro model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Pricing What about the price?