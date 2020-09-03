Last updated on Sep 03, 2020, 03:31 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Realme has launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India.
Both the handsets come with a punch-hole display, a mid-tier processor, and a quad rear camera setup.
The standard version will go on sale starting September 10, while the Pro model will be available from September 14.
Both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro sport a punch-hole design. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup.
The vanilla version sports a 6.5-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen, while the Pro model bears the same screen but has a size of 6.4-inch.
Further, the standard model comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the 7 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro flaunt a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
On the front, the Realme 7 houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper, while the 7 Pro features a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
The Realme 7 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and the Pro version is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. Both the handsets are paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The vanilla model houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, while the Pro model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
The Realme 7 costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will go on sale starting September 10 at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com
Meanwhile, the 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It will be available from September 14 (12pm) via Flipkart and Realme.com.
