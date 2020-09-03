Last updated on Sep 03, 2020, 06:27 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's spin-off POCO is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the POCO X3 NFC on September 7.
Now, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed its specifications using three cryptic images on its official Twitter account. Separately, a listing on e-retailer AliExpress has leaked some key specifications.
The handset will pack a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 5,160mAh battery.
As per the leaks, the POCO X3 NFC will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The POCO X3 NFC is tipped to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will house a 20MP front-facing camera.
The POCO X3 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the POCO X3 in India. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it will be priced around Rs. 20,000.
