Xiaomi's spin-off POCO is all set to launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the POCO X3 NFC on September 7. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed its specifications using three cryptic images on its official Twitter account. Separately, a listing on e-retailer AliExpress has leaked some key specifications. The handset will pack a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 5,160mAh battery.

Design and display POCO X3 NFC: At a glance

As per the leaks, the POCO X3 NFC will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup. The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X3 NFC is tipped to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will house a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO X3 is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?