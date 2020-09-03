Last updated on Sep 03, 2020, 07:36 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 (Go edition) update for Nokia 2.1 in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings a dark theme, Smart Reply, intuitive gestures, and more control over privacy settings.
As many already know, Go edition comes with the Lite versions of Google apps such as Google Go, Gallery Go, Camera Go, Assistant Go, and more.
The update is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates. Besides India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are included in the first phase.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 2.1 features a metal body, a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels at the top and bottom. It packs a single rear camera, and misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is offered in Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, Grey/Silver color options.
The Nokia 2.1 sports a single rear camera- an 8MP autofocus sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP front-facing camera. The rear camera can record 720p at 30fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30fps.
The Nokia 2.1 is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
