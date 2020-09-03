Expanding its range of mid-budget smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus models in its home country. Both the handsets come with a modern design, multiple cameras, up to 5,000mAh batteries, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5G ready MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Huawei Enjoy 20

The Huawei Enjoy 20 features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. It bears a a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI (without Google's services) and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information What's the camera like on Enjoy 20?

The Huawei Enjoy 20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus

Separately, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus offers a notch-less and bezel-less design achieved by accommodating a pop-up selfie camera. It flaunts an uninterrupted 6.63-inch (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the heart, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage space. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W charging.

Information Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus comes with a pop-up selfie camera

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus has a triple camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up selfie shooter.

Key details What about the pricing and availability?