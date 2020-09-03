-
03 Sep 2020
Huawei's latest mid-range phones offer triple cameras and 5G chipsets
Written byHarshita MalikScience
Expanding its range of mid-budget smartphones, Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched the Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus models in its home country.
Both the handsets come with a modern design, multiple cameras, up to 5,000mAh batteries, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5G ready MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor.
Here's our roundup.
Phone #1
Huawei Enjoy 20
The Huawei Enjoy 20 features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. It bears a a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI (without Google's services) and packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Enjoy 20?
The Huawei Enjoy 20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Phone #2
Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus
Separately, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus offers a notch-less and bezel-less design achieved by accommodating a pop-up selfie camera. It flaunts an uninterrupted 6.63-inch (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
At the heart, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage space. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W charging.
Information
Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus comes with a pop-up selfie camera
The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus has a triple camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) pop-up selfie shooter.
Key details
What about the pricing and availability?
The Huawei Enjoy 20 is priced at CNY 1,699 (Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB RAM variant and CNY 1,899 (Rs. 20,000) for the 6GB RAM model.
On the other hand, the Enjoy 20 Plus costs CNY 2,299 (Rs. 25,000) for the 6GB RAM variant and CNY 2,499 (Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM configuration.
Both the handsets will go on sale starting September 10.