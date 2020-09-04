ASUS has started rolling out a new software update for its recently-launched flagship smartphones, the ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro. As per the changelog, the firmware has fixed the freeze problem and system restart issue while improving DC dimming, low-light photography, and camera noise. The build also adds Google Lens to the Camera app, support for dual-band Wi-Fi, and a group alarm feature.

Everything to know about the update

The update carries version number 29.12.18.10 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. Hence, it may take a few days before it arrives for your handset. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >System menu.

Design and display ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro offer an all-screen design achieved by adopting a rotating camera setup that automatically flips to serve as a selfie snapper. Both the handsets sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. This camera setup also serves as the front camera for taking high-resolution selfies.

Internals Under the hood