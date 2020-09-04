Xiaomi's popular mid-ranger, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, is now available through open sale in India. Interested customers can buy the handset anytime via Amazon, Mi.com, as well as Mi Home stores and other authorized retail outlets. As for the highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 720 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?