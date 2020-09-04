OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T (codename: Kebab) soon.

In the latest development, Android Central has shared a report revealing its key specifications.

According to the report, it will come with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, and 65W fast-charging support.

Here are more details.