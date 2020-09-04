Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 01:14 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T (codename: Kebab) soon.
In the latest development, Android Central has shared a report revealing its key specifications.
According to the report, it will come with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, and 65W fast-charging support.
Here are more details.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus 8T will feature a punch-hole design with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera setup.
The handset is tipped to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The OnePlus 8T is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it will house a 20MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no word about the pricing and availability of OnePlus 8T. However, looking at the specifications and features, it will be priced around Rs. 45,000. Further, it is expected to be launched by September-end or in the first week of October.
