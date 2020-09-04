Several leaks have confirmed that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) model sometime by the end of this month or in October. Depending on the market, the handset will be offered in LTE and 5G variants. In the latest development, the S20 FE 5G has received 3C certification in China, hinting at its imminent launch.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE handset will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal-plastic body, an IP68 build quality, and a triple rear camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in White, Peach, Dark Blue, Red, Mint, and Violet color variants.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is likely to feature a triple camera setup with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly be powered by an Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack and a Type-C port.

