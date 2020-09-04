Infinix Mobile is all set to launch its affordable smartphone, the Infinix Note 7 in India on September 16. Now, just ahead of launch, 91mobiles has received images of its retail box that reveal its design and key specifications. As per the reports, it will come with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Infinix Note 7: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Infinix Note 7 will offer a punch-hole design and thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be offered in Bolivia Blue, Forest Green, and Aether Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Note 7 will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a dedicated low light video camera. For selfies, it will offer a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Note 7 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?