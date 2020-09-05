Samsung has started rolling out One UI 2.5 update for its Galaxy Note10 line-up that includes Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note10+, and Galaxy Note10+ 5G. The update brings a new 'Pro Video' mode, a new 'audio bookmark' feature to synchronize your notes with audio recordings, an improved Samsung Notes app, support for wireless DeX, and September 2020 Android security patch.

Details about the update

As per the reports, the update is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You can also check manually for the new update; go to Settings >System Updates.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy Note10

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezel at the bottom. It sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note10 has a 12MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite offers a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. It bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs an octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite features a 12MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy Note10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ has a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Note10+ offers a 12MP quad rear camera