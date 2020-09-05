Expanding its portfolio of laptops, Acer has launched three new models in the US. The Acer Swift 3 and Acer Swift 5 come with Intel's newly-announced 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPUs. The tech giant has also introduced a Spin 7 convertible notebook that is touted as the "world's first notebook" to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Generation 2 5G chipset. Here's our roundup.

Laptop #1 Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 comes in two models: SF313-53 and SF314-59. The former sports a 13.5-inch 2K screen while the latter gets a 14-inch display with a Full-HD resolution. Both are fairly lightweight, weighing at around 1.2kg. They are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and offer a battery life of up to 18 hours.

Laptop #2 Acer Swift 5

Meanwhile, the Acer Swift 5 has a premium-looking magnesium-aluminium chassis and tips the scales at just 1kg. It features a 14-inch Full-HD touchscreen display, with a peak brightness of 340 nits and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the laptop packs up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a battery that can last for up to 17 hours.

Laptop #3 Acer Spin 7

Finally, the Acer Spin 7 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD touchscreen display, an Acer Active Stylus, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you prop the device according to your requirement. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Generation 2 chipset that includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The notebook offers support for both flavors of 5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz), LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Pricing How much do these laptops cost?