Last updated on Sep 05, 2020, 11:58 am
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its portfolio of laptops, Acer has launched three new models in the US. The Acer Swift 3 and Acer Swift 5 come with Intel's newly-announced 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPUs.
The tech giant has also introduced a Spin 7 convertible notebook that is touted as the "world's first notebook" to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Generation 2 5G chipset.
Here's our roundup.
The Acer Swift 3 comes in two models: SF313-53 and SF314-59. The former sports a 13.5-inch 2K screen while the latter gets a 14-inch display with a Full-HD resolution. Both are fairly lightweight, weighing at around 1.2kg.
They are powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and offer a battery life of up to 18 hours.
Meanwhile, the Acer Swift 5 has a premium-looking magnesium-aluminium chassis and tips the scales at just 1kg. It features a 14-inch Full-HD touchscreen display, with a peak brightness of 340 nits and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.
Under the hood, the laptop packs up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a battery that can last for up to 17 hours.
Finally, the Acer Spin 7 comes with a 14-inch Full-HD touchscreen display, an Acer Active Stylus, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you prop the device according to your requirement.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Generation 2 chipset that includes the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The notebook offers support for both flavors of 5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz), LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.
The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) starts at $700 (roughly Rs. 51,400) while the Swift 3 (SF313-53) starts at $800 (roughly Rs. 58,700). The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55) costs $1,000 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the base-end model.
All the three models will be available in North America starting November.
However, the company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Spin 7.
