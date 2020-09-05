Last updated on Sep 05, 2020, 12:11 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 8A Dual in India.
Although the handset is eligible for MIUI 12 update, but the company is first updating it to Android 10, before releasing the custom ROM.
To recall, it was launched in the country earlier in February with Android 9 Pie.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries build number MIUI V11.0.1.0.QCQINXM. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System Updates.
The Redmi 8A Dual offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Grey color options.
The Redmi 8A Dual has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 8A Dual is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, coupled up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset now runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
