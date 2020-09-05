Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE (aka Fan Edition) by the end of this month or in October. The handset will be offered in LTE and 5G variants, depending on the market. Now, in the latest development, WinFuture has leaked the handset in entirety except its price. Here are more details.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will offer a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68 rating. On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera module. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will house a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset while the 5G variant will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor. It will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Further, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?