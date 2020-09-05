Google will launch its all-new Pixel 5 on September 25 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G, as per Vodafone Germany. Meanwhile, according to some previous reports, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a 90Hz display, a dual rear camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. A German YouTuber Techcheck has also revealed that it will cost € 630 (approximately Rs. 54,600).

Design and display Google Pixel 5: At a glance

The Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 5 is tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 5 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?