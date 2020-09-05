Motorola is set to launch the all-new RAZR 5G as a slightly redesigned and powerful version of the original foldable phone RAZR, that debuted last year. The handset will be unveiled globally on September 9, followed by a launch in China on September 10. So far, previous leaks have given us a 360-degree view of the RAZR 5G as well as its purported specifications.

Design and display Moto RAZR 5G: At a glance

According to the renders, the Motorola RAZR 5G will retain the design and form-factor of its predecessor but with a slimmer chin section that has been achieved by repositioning the fingerprint scanner to the rear side. The handset is expected to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) display on the outer shell.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G will reportedly offer a single 48MP (f/1.7) rear camera and a dual-LED flash unit. For selfies and video calls, the handset will offer a 20MP camera housed within the notch of the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 10 and pack a 2,633mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?