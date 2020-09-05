India's decision to ban PUBG MOBILE among 118 Chinese apps has left fans of the battle royale hit reeling. The game has been purged from stores, leaving players on a lookout of options that could replace PUBG. Now, even though not many titles have matched the hype of PUBG, there are some pretty good battle royale options to try out. Let's take a look.

Game #1 Call of Duty Mobile

Currently, the best option for a battle royale game is Call of Duty Mobile. The first-person shooter title carries a dedicated battle royale that lets you and 99 other players jump on to a battlefield with guns and other items. COD Mobile has emerged as one of the biggest rivals of PUBG on Android and iOS, thanks to its impressive graphics and responsive gunplay.

Game #2 Fortnite

Fortnite is another battle royale hit but it is not like PUBG or COD Mobile. The title has different aesthetics and requires you to build fortifications to survive in the match. Currently, Fortnite is not available on iOS due to Epic's battle with Apple, but Android users can easily get the title from epicgames.com and sideload it.

Game #3 Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has a number of PUBG-like elements, along with several original ones, to make you feel at home. The title has been around since 2017 and lets you battle it out against as many as 49 other players in a survival mode of 10 minutes. It has been downloaded more than 500 million times and rated 4+ on Android.

Game #4 Battlelands Royale

If you are open to trying something different, Battlelands Royale is the way to go. The title comes with a top-down perspective and makes up an intense, albeit fun, battle royale experience. Its appearance might give the impression of a laid-back experience but it is nowhere near that and promises non-stop action with 32 players engaging in one match.

Game #5 Black Survival