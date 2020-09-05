Last updated on Sep 05, 2020, 09:09 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's spin-off POCO is all set to launch its affordable smartphone, the POCO M2 in India on September 8 at 12pm.
Now, just ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a Full-HD+ display. Teaser images also show it will come with a waterdrop notch design.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the POCO M2 will feature a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The POCO M2 is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house a 13MP front-facing camera.
The POCO M2 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10- based MIUI and pack a 5,020mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word about the pricing and availability of POCO M2, but looking at the specifications and features, it should be priced around Rs. 11,000. The official details will be revealed at the launch event on September 8.
