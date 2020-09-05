Xiaomi's spin-off POCO is all set to launch its affordable smartphone, the POCO M2 in India on September 8 at 12pm. Now, just ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a Full-HD+ display. Teaser images also show it will come with a waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M2: At a glance

As per the leaks, the POCO M2 will feature a waterdrop notch design and thick bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset is expected to bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 is likely to offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10- based MIUI and pack a 5,020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?