OnePlus Clover has been spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 460 chipset and 4GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on Android 10, and will be powered by a processor that is codenamed 'bengal'.
As for the highlights, it should feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
What are the scores of OnePlus Clover?
The OnePlus Clover appeared on Geekbench with model number BE2012. The listing, with an upload date of September 4, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 245 and a multi-core score of 1,174.
What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances.
While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result.
The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its result on Geekbench.
OnePlus Clover: At a glance
At present, it is unclear how the OnePlus Clover will look like. However, considering the trend among entry-level smartphones, it is expected to offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic body.
On the rear, it will pack a triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset is also expected to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OnePlus Clover is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The details about the front camera are still under the wraps.
Under the hood
The OnePlus Clover will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based OxygenOS and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
How much will it cost?
As per a recent report, the OnePlus Clover will be priced around $200 (approximately Rs. 14,700) for the solo 4GB/64GB variant in the US. However, the official pricing details will be revealed at the time of launch.