Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 02:10 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out One UI 2.5 update for its flagship Galaxy S10 Lite in Spain.
As per the reports, the new firmware improves the duration of Single Take selections intervals in the camera app, and includes the sound on Motion Photos. Also, Google's navigation gestures now work system-wide with third-party launchers.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries build number G770FXXU3CTH4. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. However, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System Updates.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple rear camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset now runs on Android-10 based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
