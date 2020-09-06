In a couple of months, Daniel Craig will be reprising the role of James Bond in Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time To Die. The flick will mark Craig's final outing as 007, following which another actor will take over the mantle of James Bond. Now, in a major development, an AI has predicted who might play the iconic British agent. Here's how.

Work Largo AI's system predicted who could outperform Craig

As reported by The Next Web, AI software company Largo used its sophisticated algorithm to assess contenders with the potential to outperform Craig at the box office. For this, the system first created the 'DNA footprint' of each actor by defining their 1,000 on-screen attributes, including things like character types and cinematographic tones, and analyzing them using the audience's reaction to their movies.

Comparison Then, the data was compared

The analysis of attributes in conjunction with audience response gave an idea of the strongest areas of performance of the actors. Then, the system compared the DNA footprint of each actor with that created for the character of James Bond and determined who would make an ideal match to play the role next time around.

Winner Henry Cavill came out as the winner

Among all the British actors assessed, Henry Cavill, who played the Man of Steel, came out as the winner with a 92.4% chance of surpassing Craig at the box office. After him, it was Richard Armitage (92.0%), Idris Elba (90.9%), Charlie Hunnam (90.6%), Tom Hardy (88.3%), Sam Heughan (87.6%), and Richard Madden (86.7%). The last on the list was Aidan Turner (65.9%).

